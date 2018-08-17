This Is How Much Ariana Grande Makes With Each Concert Tour

Ariana Grande’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Sweetener,” is finally out today — and naturally fans are already awaiting the pop singer’s return to the stage.

While the Arianators who flock to her shows amount to no small number, that figure is dwarfed by just how much the 25-year-old superstar reportedly grosses per concert.

According to Variety, which cited music trade publication Pollstar, Grande made an average of nearly $630,000 at each stop in her “Dangerous Woman” tour, with ticket sales evening out at more than 10,600 a night. The entertainment news site added that she was able to move about $50,000 in merchandise per show, amounting to $4.7 million in revenue each week.

Ultimately, the seven-month world tour, which wrapped up in September, spanned five continents and raked in an estimated $71 million, as reported by Billboard. With 75 headlining acts, Grande managed to sell 875,000 tickets; her third album tour’s sales jumped about 70 percent compared with her “Honeymoon” tour in in 2015, which reportedly brought home $40 million after eight months.

Throughout the month of August, the “God Is a Woman” hitmaker will make promo appearances and perform in exclusive shows as part of her “Sweetener Sessions” to be held in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. (A caveat: The shows are open only to American Express card members.)

surprise. i’m doing a lil thing called the sweetener sessions to celebrate release week w @americanexpress 🌫 on sale 10 am local tmrw #amexlife ! the first of the sweetener sessions will take place in ny after the vmas. be der. pic.twitter.com/X0pHOrCKBT — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 8, 2018

Grande — who’s kept busy lately with another Reebok release and her recent engagement to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson — has yet to make an official announcement on whether she’ll continue to promote her latest musical project with a tour. But one thing’s for sure: The ultrapopular star’s fortune is bound to grow with her fame.

