Kim Kardashian Teases That Kanye West Is Worth $1.5 Billion

Is Kanye West a billionaire? Kim Kardashian is teasing that he is. Interest in the rapper-designer’s net worth has been swirling since the reality star teased that her husband is close to reaching billionaire status during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in July.

In response to the host questioning whether she was “almost a billionaire” like younger sister Kylie Jenner, who recently covered Forbes magazine’s latest issue, Kardashian responded: ”I would say my husband is. That makes me one, right?”

Turns out, the KKW Beauty mogul knows what she’s talking about when it comes to her husband’s finances. Thanks to West’s insanely-successful fashion brand for Adidas, the entertainer might be on his way to making billions, and he actually said it himself. “Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year,” he projected its valuation upon his return to Twitter in April.

We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Since signing a new extended deal with Adidas in 2016, West’s shoes and apparel have only gotten more popular — with each release selling out fast. In addition to claiming that his brand will soon be worth upwards of a billion dollars, the 41-year-old Chicago native also memorably made claims via Twitter that he’s the “single highest paid person in footwear.” Most recently, ‘Ye released design sketches for Yeezy 2019 on Twitter that included basketball sneakers.

