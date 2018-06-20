Kate Spade New York Donates $1 Million to Mental Health Awareness Organizations

Two weeks after the tragic death of its founder, the Kate Spade New York brand pledged more than $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness organizations through its philanthropic arm, the Kate Spade & Company Foundation.

“In honor of our company founder, Kate Spade, we’re donating to mental health awareness causes,” the brand wrote in a photo statement shared on Instagram. “We’ll match your donations, too.”

The foundation will begin its charitable endeavor with a $250,000 grant to SMS service-based non-profit Crisis Text Line. From June 20 to 29, it will also match public donations made to the Crisis Text Line up to the amount of $100,000.

“Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world and inspired women to live life to the fullest,” brand CEO Anna Bakst said in a statement. “We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy.”

Spade passed away on June 5 at her Park Avenue apartment, where the NYPD confirmed she was found unconscious and unresponsive due to an apparent suicide. She was 55.

Her death was widely mourned, with fashion leaders paying tribute to the designer and recalling her influence in the industry.

If you or a loved one has contemplated suicide or require emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit the website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

