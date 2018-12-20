Italian Brand Vic Matie to Unveil Men’s Footwear Collection

Vic Matie has been playing the shoe game for 30 years and is now gearing up to unveil its first full collection of men’s shoes for fall 2019.

The men’s footwear line positioned in the contemporary luxury segment will be presented during the upcoming edition of Milan Men’s Fashion Week at the company’s showroom, along with the women’s pre-fall collection.

Bearing the same urban approach the brand has become synonymous with, the men’s lineup will include chunky combat boots and trekking shoes featuring thick rubber outer soles; sock-style sneakers embellished with high-tech rubberized stitching, as well as more traditional styles including leather derby and brogues.

“Counting on the brand’s constant and ongoing strengthening started in 2016 and thanks to our deep knowledge of the footwear sector, we decided to consolidate the Vic Matie brand by introducing a men’s line,” said Silvia Curzi, the company’s brand manager and art director.

“The total control over production allows us to create high quality products … respecting work ethics and the product’s sustainability, two important pillars for our sector and for the customers we engage,” she added. The company is based in Arcevia, in Italy’s central Marche region, one of the country’s most thriving hubs for the sector.

A sneaker from Vic Matie fall 2019 men’s collection. CREDIT: Courtesy Photo.

As part of the same business plan, the footwear specialist will also expand its accessories range, which in the past two seasons helped boost revenues by 100 percent, the company said. The range will include tote and shopping bags, as well as fanny packs and nylon backpacks designed with no specific genders in mind.

The Vic Matie brand is controlled by Siva Srl, which also produces and distributes the Vic, Paul May, Aketohn, O.X.S and O.X.S. Rubber Soul brands.

