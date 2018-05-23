Hailey Baldwin & Winnie Harlow Are Tommy Hilfiger’s New Global Brand Ambassadors

Hailey Baldwin continues to make moves in the modeling industry. Her latest gig? The 21-year-old is joining pal Gigi Hadid at Tommy Hilfiger as a global brand ambassador. Alongside model and activist Winnie Harlow, Baldwin will star in the campaign for Hilfiger’s fall ’18 Tommy Icons capsule collection.

“As two of the most sought-after supermodels in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are becoming the icons of tomorrow, captivating their audiences with their powerful drive and inner fire,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “They are leading the way for the next generation of Tommy women, approaching everything with confidence and optimism. These shared qualities and values are why I’m excited to welcome them into our family.”

Hailey Baldwin for Tommy Hilfiger fall '18. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Fashion is how I express my individuality to the world, and Tommy Hilfiger’s designs are perfect to make bold statements,” Baldwin shared. “I love styling each outfit to make it my own, and I can’t wait to show fans of the brand how I infused my own twist into the fall 2018 Tommy Icons styles.”

One campaign shot shows the former FN cover star modeling a plunging cardigan sweater coming in autumnal colors and complete with an “H.” The chunky knit is paired with round-toed black motorcycle-style boots with stud detailing.

Meanwhile, Harlow, 23, wears a gray hoodie featuring the same Hilfiger logo with an oversized top and black boots in one image.

Winnie Harlow modeling Tommy Hilfiger. CREDIT: Courtesy

“I’ve always believed in the power of embracing who you are and breaking conventions, so I am proud to partner with an incredible designer who truly shares this spirit,” said Harlow. “I’ve always loved the brand’s classic American cool style and I’m excited to share my favorite pieces with all Tommy Hilfiger fans.”

In March the all-American brand tapped Formula One racing star Lewis Hamilton to be the face of the Tommy Hilfiger men’s category. The fashion-loving Brit stars in the label’s spring ’18 campaign.

