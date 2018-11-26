Balenciaga Adds an Air Bubble to Its Celebrity-Favorite Triple S Sneakers

Balenciaga’s fan-favorite Triple S sneaker just keeps getting bigger.

The oversized silhouette — first unveiled during the luxury fashion house’s fall ’17 men’s show — has been upgraded with a new air-bubble unit, creating a more comfortable shoe that’s both shock absorbent and lightweight.

Aptly named the Triple S Clear Sole, the shoe features a three-layered, TPU-injected sole designed after runners, athletes and basketball sneakers. Despite the technical boost, the latest version still comes with the original details that saw Demna Gvasalia’s ultra-popular “ugly shoe” fly off retailers’ shelves — including embroidered detailing, the Triple S rubber branding on the tongue and an athletic lacing system featuring 12 fabric eyelets.

In addition to the embossed logo in the back, the shoe’s lambskin, calfskin and polyester construction elevates its overall look, made even more versatile for the winter season with three neutral color options: white, cream and black. Bicolor laces remind one of hiker boots while a washed effect gives the trainer a trendy well-worn appearance.

Balenciaga Triple S Clear Sole sneaker in gray. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Made in China, the coveted Balenciaga sneakers retail for $995 and are available at Balenciaga.com.

The Italian brand came under fire early this year upon news that it had moved its manufacturing from Italy to China. (The Triple S sneakers themselves no longer have the “Made in Italy” stamp on the insole of the sneaker; a “Made in China” print now lives underneath the tongue.) They remain a celebrity-approved style, with Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora among the A-listers spotted in the shoes.

