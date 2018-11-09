Legendary Hip-Hop Group Wu-Tang Clan Now Has Its Own Shoe

Clarks Originals is feeling hip these days. The British brand has announced its latest collaboration — a fun take on its classic Wallabee style celebrating the 25th anniversary of legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

The capsule collection is a project with Wu Wear, the apparel line inspired by the band. It was released in 1995 but ceased production in 2008. It was rereleased last year by Wu-Tang Clan’s Robert Diggs (RZA) and Oliver Grant (Power) in partnership with Live Nation’s merchandise division. A full collection debuted this year, celebrating the silver anniversary of “Enter the Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers)” album.

The capsule Clarks Originals x Wu Wear, collection will include three colorways: yellow, maple and black suede, all retailing for $190. It is available for men and women, and set to release online on Nov. 23.

The shoes feature the phrase, “Enter the Wu-Tang” stamped on the left tongue and “9 November 1993” on the right. Additionally, the Wu-Tang logo will be featured on the heel and fob. Each boot is crafted of water- and stain-resistant leather from Clarks’ longtime partner, tannery Charles F. Stead.

Wu-Tang Clan’s logo was created by Allah Mathematics, a hip-hop music producer and DJ for Wu-Tang Clan, a take on the “W” in the group’s name.

For those who want to wear a pair to the group’s upcoming performances, they will be appearing in Sydney on Dec. 8, 9, 10 and 11.

