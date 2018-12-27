Virgil Abloh Signals the End of His Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Collection

Launched in 2017, Virgil Abloh’s initial Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection took the sneaker world by storm with its first-of-its-kind deconstructed aesthetic that reworked 10 of the Swoosh’s distinctive silhouettes. The offering created buzz around the sneaker community like no other, with every drop selling out minutes after its launch, further adding to the hype around the next release. But now it looks like the beloved collection is nearing its end.

In a now-deleted cryptic post on his Instagram Stories, the picture showed a pair of the recently released Off-White x Air Force 1 Low in the black colorway with the caption stating: “Small fact: personally I’m visually obsessed with the combination of black sneaker/white swoosh white laces. Hence every edition of the last ever “10” came as such.”

According to @py_rates on Instagram, two pairs of the Off-White x Air Max 90 boasting beige and black colorways are rumored to release on Jan. 17 for $160 each in what looks to be the final drop from “The Ten.” The black iteration features the identical black-based makeup combined with a white Swoosh branding and white laces that Abloh has mentioned to be obsessed over on Instagram.

Even though Abloh hinted at the end of “The Ten,” this certainly does not suggest that the partnership between Off-White and Nike is over, as the “Track and Field” collection made its debut during the Off-White runway show in Paris Fashion Week this year, and it’s slated to drop in 2019.

