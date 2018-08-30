Ugg x Y/Project Debut a Sensual Campaign Featuring Classic Nude Artwork You Have to See

Leave it to Ugg and Y/Project’s Glen Martens to reimagine their fall ’18 shoe collab on classic mythical nude artworks.

The Australian brand and the experimental Belgian designer tapped models to take on the roles of Ancient Greek mythological beings such as Hercules and Omphale, Apollo and Venus from paintings by Alexandre Cabanel, François Boucher and Simon Vouet. The campaign, which features Betsy Teske, Tess McMillan, Jan Trojan and Sami El Haddad modeling the collection, is sensual and an undoubtedly unique approach.

Ugg x Y/project’s fall ’18 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

The new collection, which Martens debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in March, consists of stacked thigh-high stiletto booties, triple-layered boots, heeled mules and cozy looking slide sandals coming in chestnut and black.

“In an era where there are so many capsules and collaborations around, I wanted to make a statement – no, a story,” the Y/Project creative director shared with Vogue.

Ugg x Y/Project’s fall ’18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Martens continued, “Ugg is such a straightforward, in-your-face shoe, and Y/Project is the same. We go for it, we don’t care about trends. Before everything else there’s a fun factor, there’s celebration.”

Ugg x Y/Project Coquette black slide. CREDIT: Andrew Sutton

The six-piece Ugg x Y/Project collection retails starting at £195 and will be available for purchase at select retail partners such as Browns and Mytheresa.com beginning mid-September.

