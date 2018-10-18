Tyler, the Creator’s Latest Converse Designs Are Made out of Burlap

While most of the collaborative efforts between Odd Future’s Tyler, the Creator and Converse featured the One Star model, the latest round of their “Golf Le Fleur” collection will incorporate the iconic Chuck 70 at the forefront of the capsule.

Two pairs of the Chuck 70 will make their debut for the line, with one pair boasting a rugged brown burlap construction on the upper. The other utilizes a clean vintage parchment canvas in white, with both pairs equipped with “Golf Le Fleur” branding printed on the lateral sides and on the tongue. The burlap material also makes its way onto the One Star, along with the signature flower stripe, which runs across the upper.

Tyler, the Creator x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Nike News

Tyler, the Creator x Converse One Star “Burlap.” CREDIT: Nike News

The selection of footwear options will be accompanied by two colorways of an open-weave fabric anorak in both light brown and white. The upcoming Tyler, the Creator x Converse “Golf Le Fleur” collection is set to drop exclusively at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival event in association with Foot Locker on Nov. 10 followed by a launch at select Converse stockists on Nov. 15. Retail pricing for all three pairs has yet to announced by both Tyler and the brand.

Tyler, the Creator has worked with brands including Vans and Adidas before the start of his partnership with Converse, which began in 2017. Like previous drops, this highly anticipated collection will typically sell out within an hour.

