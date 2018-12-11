Travis Scott Quietly Flaunts His Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Sneaker During ‘Astroworld’ Tour

Travis Scott has been a busy man as of late due to his sold-out “Astroworld” tour that’s set to wrap up by the end of the month, but that didn’t stop him from showing off an unreleased collaboration with Jordan Brand.

The 26-year-old-rapper took to his Instagram account yesterday to share a picture of his subtle khaki-colored outfit: The North Face Nuptse jacket, a pair of pants to match and a never-before-seen colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low that’s rumored to arrive next year, according to Twitter account @py_rates .

With an already rumored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG in the works, this latest iteration of the fan-favorite Jordan 1 model in collaboration with La Flame will feature similar black, dark mocha, red and white color blocking, with the standout feature being the reversed Swoosh branding on the lateral side, as seen on the upper. While a release date for the kicks has yet to be confirmed by Nike, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is rumored to arrive sometime in September 2019.

*LEAK ALERT*: @Jumpman23 x @trvisXX will be dropping yet another new model that they have decided to work on, next year.@trvisXX was pictured wearing his upcoming AJ1 Low OG SP yesterday, but many thought it was another AJ1 High OG.

In other Scott-related news, his recently released “Astroworld” album has been nominated for three awards at the upcoming 61st annual Grammy Awards in February, including Best Rap Album of the Year.

