Kenneth Cole & More Designers Created Crystalized Swarovski Patches That Benefit the CFDA Foundation

Swarovski teamed up with top designers to create a collection of limited-edition crystallized fashion patches in celebration of the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on June 4. Each unique stick-and-peel design from Rosie Assoulin, Kenneth Cole, Tabitha Simmons and Jason Wu is a sleek and simple way to embellish jackets, clothing and bags.

Kenneth Cole’s design was inspired by the overwhelming sales of the KAM Pride sneaker, which was made in honor of the LGBTQ community and the company’s commitment to inclusion. The 3-inch diameter patch displays the shoe with its lace-up silhouette and vibrant rainbow heel tab.

Kenneth Cole Swarovski crystal patch. CREDIT: Courtesy

“I was honored last year by the CFDA with the inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change and I am thrilled to be included with this talented group of individuals to create a patch in support of the CFDA Foundation,” Cole said. “The patch is meant to demonstrate the significance of not only what one stands in, but also what they stand for,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tabitha Simmons, a previous winner of the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, incorporated a summery dragonfly motif in her crystal design.

Tabitha Simmons Swarovski crystal patch. CREDIT: Courtesy

As for Brooklyn-bred designer Rosie Assoulin, her vibrant rainbow crystal creation comes straight from her brand’s geometrical square logo.

Rosie Assoulin Swarovski crystal patch. CREDIT: Courtesy

Jason Wu chose colors and shapes of stained glass for his patch, commenting: The refractive, multicolored hues of stained glass windows inspired the mix of azure, yellow opal and silver night crystals in my mosaic design.”

Jason Wu Swarovski crystal patch. CREDIT: Courtesy

The crystallized fashion patches retail for $19, with 100 percent of sales benefiting the CFDA Foundation. The collection is available at five Swarovski locations in NYC through June 14, including 10 Columbus Circle, 365 Madison Avenue, Penn Plaza (200 W. 34 Street), 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and Times Square (1565 Broadway).

