Swarovski Collaborates With Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Initiatives That Empower Women

In an effort to support women filmmakers, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has partnered with E! Entertainment and Swarovski on the launch of Action: The Academy Women’s Initiative, which will include a number of events aimed to bring female filmmakers together and share their stories.

With the support of Swarovski, the key multi-year global partner, events this year will take place on Oct. 15 in London and Oct. 30 in Los Angeles, with the latter featuring an onstage conversation with breakout comedian Hannah Gadsby and Emmy-Award winning writer, actor, producer and creator Lena Waithe.

“Swarovski is committed to empowering women and to providing emerging creative talent with the support it needs to develop and thrive. We are delighted to support the 2018 Gold Fellowship for Women — we look forward to unveiling the winners in the UK and US, and to watching these young female filmmakers share their work with the world,” Nadja Swarovski shared in a statement about their support of the initiative.

Swarovski, which was founded in 1895 by Daniel Swarovski, is known for its many shoe collabs as the brand is often tapped to add a touch of bling to footwear. Recently, the Austrian crystal company linked up with British athletic brand Gola, and collaborated on the Nike Air Max ’97 “Silver Bullet,” which sold for $400, selling out almost instantly after dropping for spring ’17.

