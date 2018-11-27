This Miami-Inspired SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Collaboration Debuts at Miami Art Basel

Jordan Brand is paying homage to the city of Miami, Florida with two new colorways of the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 expected to release exclusively at Miami Art Basel happening next month.

With the help of frequent Jordan Brand collaborator and Miami-based sneaker boutique SoleFly, two pairs of the Jordan 1 have been created for the annual event. The shoes were first teased by Miami native DJ Khaled on Instagram thanks to a series of photos and videos taken by the music mogul.

One of the pairs boasts the color palette of the Miami Hurricanes by combining white, dark green and orange, which strikingly resembles the highly coveted “Shattered Backboard” AJ1 colorway. The next pair is outfitted with a premium black and green patent leather upper that’s limited to only 23 pairs, according to Khaled himself. Both pairs feature Miami-specific branding throughout, including the “305” area code and “MIA” printed on the back of the tongue.

Art Basel will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from Dec. 6-9, which coincides with SoleFly’s recent announcement of its Air Jordan collab releasing on Dec. 8. Retail pricing has yet to be announced.

Last year, Jordan Brand also dropped two Miami-exclusive Air Jordan 1s in both the “Igloo” and Rust Pink” colorways for the international art fair that’s inspired by the rich art deco history of the city.

Want more?

Miami Is the Only Place to Get This South Beach-Themed Air Jordan 1 Pack

Jordan Brand Doesn’t Want You to Resell These Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

Jordan Brand Made DJ Khaled Two Exclusive Pairs of the Air Jordan 3