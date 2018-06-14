Check Out the New FN!

Rocket Dog Launches Summer With California-Cool Shoes and a ’90s House Party

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

chloe bartoli rocket dog california girls capsule collection
Chloe Bartoli RD x California Girls launch party.
CREDIT: Rocket Dog

Chloe Bartoli is bringing back the platform for summer ’18 and we’re not mad about it.

Partnering up with Rocket Dog, the celebrity stylist dropped her much-anticipated capsule collection under the RD x California Girls umbrella with a ’90s house party-themed launch on June 6 in L.A. featuring the likes of Paris Jackson, Madison Beer and Miguel.

rocker slide, chloe bartoli rocket dog capsule collection
Rocker slide.
CREDIT: Rocket Dog

The bash also featured a custom airbrush station, decorative neon cutout bleeding hearts, candy pong, interactive lockers and custom cocktails such as The Chloe and The Raver. Shoes from the collection hung from the ceiling of the trendy boîte Doheny Room.

The California-cool collection features creeper sneakers in plaid and satin, faux-fur platform slides, mega-stacked metallic and leather shoes, and lace-up platform boots, all inspired by the punk era.

funk cali sneaker, chloe bartoli capsule collection
Funk Cali sneaker.
CREDIT: Rocket Dog

“I am beyond excited to collaborate with Rocket Dog. Growing up, if you didn’t have a pair of Rockets Dog(s) in high school, you were definitely not part of the cool crowd,” Bartoli shared.

hloe Bartoli capsule collection, acid rock platform sneaker,
Acid Rock platform sneaker.
CREDIT: Rocket Dog

“I decided to make my collection a little bit more masculine than what they generally design and are known for since I’m a total Tomboy! Instead of designing pieces that were more on the feminine side like Rocket Dog‘s classic platform sandal, I decided to take the platform and add a more rock ‘n’ roll/punk vibe to the collection.” 

rage cali boot, chloe Bartoli capsule collection
Rage Cali boot.
CREDIT: Rocket Dog

Bartoli has worked with the likes of Shay Mitchell, Shanina Shaik, Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandra Ambrosio, Chanel Iman, sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr and more.

raver cali platform sneaker, chloe Bartoli capsule collection
Raver Cali platform sneaker.
CREDIT: Rocket Dog

The collection is available globally at Rocketdog.com and retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Dolls Kill, Forever 21, and Journeys.

