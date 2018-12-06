Post Malone and Crocs to Collaborate on a Second Limited-Edition Clog

For Post Malone fans, including Madonna, who missed the chance to snag a pair of his special-edition clogs by Crocs (the style sold out in 10 minutes), there’s another opportunity coming your way.

Crocs will soon be releasing its second collaboration with the multiplatinum recording artist. The new generation of styles — Post Malone x Crocs Barbed Wire Clog — features the brand’s iconic Classic Clog in yellow with barbed wire and six unique Jibbitz charms. It retails for $59.99.

The limited-edition style will be available starting Tuesday, Dec. 11, at five select Crocs retail stores including: 34th Street in New York at 8 a.m. ET; Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Fla., at 10 a.m. ET; The Florida Mall in Orlando, Fla., at 10 a.m. ET; Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, Texas, at 10 a.m. ET, and Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif. at 10 a.m. PT.

For those who can’t make it to one of these locations, the clog will also be available on Crocs.com, although the date and time are still under wraps.

While many of today’s music artists can be seen in a pair of sneakers, Malone prefers the comfort and simplicity of the Crocs Classic Clog. “If you like something, go get it,” said Malone. “I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

Added Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly regarding the debut collection, a take on the brand’s Dimitri Clog that launched on Nov. 1 and sold out in 10 minutes, “Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweed ‘U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs,’ that really got our attention. Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special.”

Want more?

Crocs Just Made a Major Move That Got Investors Really Excited

Post Malone Collaborated With Crocs On a Limited-Edition Style — & It Sold Out in 10 Minutes

Even Madonna Wants a Pair of Post Malone’s Sold-Out Crocs