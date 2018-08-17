Maria Sharapova’s New Nike Sneaker Is Almost Here

When Nike joined forces with Maria Sharapova last spring, the La Cortez was born.

Paying homage to the city of Los Angeles, the collaboration produced a light-pink sneaker that took style notes from the mellow West Coast sunrise.

This time, the sportswear giant and tennis pro made the trip to the East Coast, with New York City’s vibrant fall season — think autumn leaves changing in color — serving as inspiration for their second iteration of the shoe.

A side profile of the Nike La Cortez x Maria Sharapova. CREDIT: Nike

Keeping in the classic Cortez silhouette, the sneaker comes in a seasonably appropriate earthy camel brown leather tone, elevated by soft satin laces and the Russian athlete’s signature lollipop icon etched on the back heel cuff.

The collaboration follows shortly after Virgil Abloh’s Off-White revealed the “Queen Collection” for Serena Williams, created with the NikeCourt design team. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will debut the pieces, including an updated version of her Nike Court Flare 2 sneakers, at Flushing Meadows for the U.S. Open.

Sharapova’s new shoes are also set to drop just ahead of the tennis championships, which begin on Aug. 27. The Nike La Cortez x Maria Sharapova kicks are available starting Aug. 22 at Bandier, followed by their release the next day on Nike.com and at Nordstrom x Nike sneaker boutiques.

