Ancient Egypt’s Pyramids Inspire NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Remixed Sneaker With Concepts

For Concepts creative director Deon Point, his longtime dream of collaborating with Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has become a reality, and the inspiration behind this upcoming Nike Kyrie 5 collab may surprise you.

The inspiration behind the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 “Ikhet” stems from the design of the ancient Egyptian pyramids combined with the Eye of Ra tattooed on Irving’s hand — a symbol of protection, royal power and good health. The sneakers capture the essence of the pyramids sporting a beige knit upper with hints of a vibrant red on the tongue for added flair. The attention to detail extends onto the Swoosh branding with a diamond-like design and the Eye of Ra appearing on the heel counter with a contrasting purple sole that represents the color of the sunset shining against the pyramids.

While exploring the history of the ancient pyramids, Point learned some interesting facts about the sacred monuments. “They still can’t figure how it stuck together, but it’s some of the strongest stuff ever made. I learned that the limestone glowing in the sun made the pyramids glow brighter than a diamond. And one thing that really got me: there was a 20-ton door on one of the pyramids that were so precise, you can’t squeeze a credit card through the seams — but it can be opened with one hand,” Point said in a statement.

For Irving, the Celtics superstar said, “These guys are unbelievable creatives. What I love is that Concepts has always identified specific cultural touch points and pushed things that make them their own.”

The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 “Ikhet” will officially launch at select Nike Basketball retailers on Dec. 26.

Since opening its door in 1996, the Cambridge, Mass.-based sneaker boutique has been widely recognized in the sneaker community for some of its one-of-a-kind Nike SB designs, most notably the “Lobster” Dunk Low.

