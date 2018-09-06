Kylie Jenner’s Adidas Falcon Sneaker Is Officially Here

It’s here: Kylie Jenner’s much-awaited Adidas Falcon shoes have finally made their way to the market — and they’re certain to sell like anything you can expect from the reality star-turned-entrepreneur.

Announcing the release on Instagram, the 21-year-old mogul shared three consecutive clips that captured the cool-girl spirit of her shoot with the sportswear brand, which she joined as a brand ambassador two years after signing on to rival Puma.

The ’90s-inspired campaign features Jenner modeling the hyped-up dad sneaker, which boasts color-pop pink details and metallic finishes on a lightweight midsole with breathable mesh. Its chunky silhouette also makes the shoe streetwear-friendly for today’s fashionistas.

The new Adidas Falcon, which launched globally today, is the centerpiece of the TV personality’s debut campaign for the brand. It was inspired by the Falcon Dorf, an Adidas Originals runner released in 1997 — the same year Jenner was born.

Jenner’s posts follow shortly after she shared back-to-back portraits wearing a fiery skintight minidress paired with a textured top-handle purse in bright orange and Brian Atwood pumps in the same shade. The monochromatic look was proof that the new mama can pull off just about any sartorial risk, from the ’90s dad shoe trend to head-to-toe neon.

Click through the gallery for a closer look at Kylie Jenner’s Adidas Falcon campaign.

Want more?

How Kylie Jenner Has Been Promoting the Adidas Falcon & Other Silhouettes Since Signing With the Brand

Kylie Jenner Takes Us Back to the ’90s in New Adidas Campaign & We Can’t Look Away