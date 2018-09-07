Kylie Jenner Takes Over a Gas Station on Sunset Boulevard for Her Falcon Sneaker Launch

Kylie Jenner at the launch of her Falcon sneaker with Adidas Originals in West Hollywood.

Kylie Jenner’s Adidas Falcon sneaker is officially here, and to celebrate the launch of the women’s exclusive ‘dad’ shoe, Adidas Originals and their newest brand ambassador took over Hollywood’s iconic Sunset Boulevard.

The unexpected pop-up took over a gas station on the strip constructed with elements from the ’90s that inspired the chunky retro sneaker that Jenner has been modeling nearly non-stop lately.

Kylie Jenner wearing a checkered Versus Versace fall ’18 minidress with Adidas Originals Falcon sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The repurposed space showed the Falcon displayed in gas pumps and a convenience store doubling as a retail shop. A limited edition zine with the lip kit mogul on the cover and female creators inside was available only at the event’s pop-up newsstand.

Jenner wore a black and white checkered strapless minidress with zipper and safety pin detailing from Versus Versace’s fall ’18 collection. The 21-year-old styled the design with you guessed it, the Adidas Falcon. She wore the shoe’s black and pale pink colorway coming with blue and gray accents.

A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s chunky Adidas Falcon silhouette. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Following the opening night will be two days of public activations on both Friday and Saturday, as well as an official Falcon launch party on Saturday evening.

Kylie Jenner checking out a colorful Adidas Falcon sneaker display in a fridge similar to one you’d see in a convenience store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Originals

Click through the gallery for a closer look at Kylie Jenner’s Adidas Falcon campaign.

Want more?

How Kylie Jenner Has Been Promoting the Adidas Falcon & Other Silhouettes Since Signing With the Brand

Kylie Jenner Takes Us Back to the ’90s in New Adidas Campaign & We Can’t Look Away

Kylie Jenner Keeps It Casual in Travis Scott Merch and Chunky Sneakers