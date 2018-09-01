How Kylie Jenner Has Been Promoting the Adidas Falcon & Other Silhouettes Since Signing With the Brand

Kylie Jenner announced via social media Tuesday that she has joined the Adidas family — two years after signing on to Puma as a brand ambassador. The news confirmed what some had been speculating; she’s been showing off the German brand’s chunky new Falcon sneaker lately.

In addition to an official ’90s-inspired campaign in which the reality star-turned-entrepreneur is modeling the hyped dad sneaker, which will launch globally on Sept 6, Jenner has been taking to Instagram to promote several other Adidas silhouettes as well.

Just yesterday, the newly minted 21-year-old took to the platform to share a shot of herself sporting Adidas’ creamy white Yung-1 shoe with a retro workout look including black bike shorts and a matching bra top with a black hoodie on top. “Ready for the weekend,” she simply captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the day before, Jenner modeled a skintight black knit strapless House of CB Luciana dress paired with the same “Cloud White” kicks, which will release this month.

On Wednesday, the lip-kit mogul highlighted a black and pink Falcon silhouette while lounging on a bed in a black bodysuit teamed with patent leather pants.

Check out the photos from Kylie Jenner’s Adidas’ Falcon campaign.

