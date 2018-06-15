Jordyn Woods Launches French Connection’s Fall ’18 Collection

Jordyn Woods made an appearance at the Eric Buterbaugh Gallery May 30 in Los Angeles to preview French Connection’s fall 2018 and holiday ’18 collections.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend donned a reworked plaid button-up from the brand as a strapless top paired with black skinny jeans and black patent leather ankle booties. The lace-up style featuring a pointed toe silhouette seamlessly complemented the rest of the model’s look for the occasion.

Jordyn Woods wearing a French Connection top. CREDIT: BFA/John Salangsang

This year’s fall-winter collection from the Maria Chen-helmed brand features a range of pieces from sequined party dresses to closet staples like denim and leather jackets as well as an assortment of accessories including rings, necklaces and earrings.

And for footwear, there’ a little bit of everything. Lace-up logo trainers, black neoprene ankle boots with chunky wooden heels, pink suede high-top sneakers, red stiletto ankle booties, closed-toe metallic gold sandals and more.

French Connection F logo lace-up trainer. CREDIT: French Connection

French Connection Mary stretch ankle boot. CREDIT: French Connection

