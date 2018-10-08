Jonah Hill Teases ‘Something Fun’ With Possible Adidas Collaboration

Jonah Hill took to Instagram over the weekend to tease a possible collaboration with Adidas.

At Hypefest, the actor-director, who currently stars in Netflix’s “Maniac,” seemed to suggest that he was joining the Adidas family, along with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Childish Gambino.

“Got my new reading in the bathroom waiting to take a bath 👠 👠 @adidasOriginals #adidasOriginals hooked it uppp,” the actor captioned the first post.

The 34-year-old “Wolf of Wall Street” actor shared another Instagram photo of himself posing next to a paint-splattered car. “Might be the new 🚗 tho? #createdwithadidas @adidasoriginals Something fun coming from me and adidas?” he teased.

In both shots, Hill is rocking a pair of Adidas sneakers featuring a chunky midsole, three purple stripes and a white upper with black and gray accents.

