Happy Socks Teams Up on Whimsical Eyewear Collection

Happy Socks is adding eyewear to its offerings for 2018 by teaming up with Sydney-based sunglasses brand Sunday Somewhere. The collection, dubbed “A Happy Sunday,” went live Monday and includes four pairs of frames crafted with summertime in mind.

One style — which a blonde model wears with embroidered denim shorts, colorful socks and white high-top Chuck Taylors in the campaign — is called Pink Flamingo and features pink mirrored lenses, polished pink metal allover and metal palm tree epoxy decals attached to the front of the frames.

Sunday Somewhere X Happy Socks campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Meanwhile, another model shows off the collection’s cheeky “Put the Lime in the Coconut ” sunglasses, which also come with summery pink lenses. These unisex frames boast a glossy black Italian acetate on the front and customized “Happy Socks” artwork on the sides.

Another style, “Fun in the Sun,” features rainbow mirrored lenses, palm tree detailing on the edge of both lenses and an asymmetrical yellow and black and white check design. And “Fading Sun” comes with pink, blue and black striped metal surrounding black matte lenses.

Sunday Somewhere X Happy Socks campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The limited-edition collection ranges from $189 to $229 and can be purchased at Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, online at HappySocks.com and SundaySomewhere.com, as well as at selected retailers.

