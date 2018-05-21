Freshly Picked’s Latest Disney Collaboration Stars ‘The Incredibles’

Freshly Picked is bringing a little superpower to its collection.
In the latest installment of its collaboration with Disney, the Utah-based baby-shoe brand is serving up an adorable capsule of soft-sole moccasins inspired by “The Incredibles.” The blockbuster movie franchise — which debuted in 2004 — will return to theaters on June 15 with a long-awaited sequel.
The capsule features two colorful styles: a red version decorated with the “Incredibles” logo on the toe and the faces of the five Parr family members on the heel; and a white pair with an allover comic-style print of the characters. Priced at $60 a pair, the shoes are available to shop now on Freshly Picked’s website.
In the “Incredibles 2” film, viewers will get an opportunity to catch up with the Parr family, superheroes forced to hide their powers and live a quiet suburban life. This time around, the family must contend with a dangerous new villain, while baby Jack-Jack discovers his many superpowers.
Freshly Picked also just rolled out a new version of its popular fringed moccasins. Updated with grippy rubber soles, the new Mini Soles are designed for babies’ outdoor adventures. Available in sizes 3 to 7, the $65 leather mocs come in a palette of five sophisticated colors: platinum, weather brown, ebony, blush and salt flats.
