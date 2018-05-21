Freshly Picked’s Latest Disney Collaboration Stars ‘The Incredibles’

Freshly Picked is bringing a little superpower to its collection.

In the latest installment of its collaboration with Disney, the Utah-based baby-shoe brand is serving up an adorable capsule of soft-sole moccasins inspired by “The Incredibles.” The blockbuster movie franchise — which debuted in 2004 — will return to theaters on June 15 with a long-awaited sequel.

The capsule features two colorful styles: a red version decorated with the “Incredibles” logo on the toe and the faces of the five Parr family members on the heel; and a white pair with an allover comic-style print of the characters. Priced at $60 a pair, the shoes are available to shop now on Freshly Picked’s website.

A look from Freshly Picked's new Disney collection celebrating "The Incredibles." CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The shoes are decorated with the characters from the popular movie franchise. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

In the “Incredibles 2” film, viewers will get an opportunity to catch up with the Parr family, superheroes forced to hide their powers and live a quiet suburban life. This time around, the family must contend with a dangerous new villain, while baby Jack-Jack discovers his many superpowers.

An allover printed style from the new collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Freshly Picked also just rolled out a new version of its popular fringed moccasins. Updated with grippy rubber soles, the new Mini Soles are designed for babies’ outdoor adventures. Available in sizes 3 to 7, the $65 leather mocs come in a palette of five sophisticated colors: platinum, weather brown, ebony, blush and salt flats.

The new Mini Soles collection is suitable for outdoor wear. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

