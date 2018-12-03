Designer Eric Emanuel Puts a Luxe Spin on Classics With His Adidas Originals Collab

Adidas Originals has officially unveiled its upcoming sneaker collaboration with New York-based fashion designer Eric Emanuel, and the result is a luxe spin on classic styles.

Known for Emanuel’s fashion-forward take on basketball apparel, the capsule mirrors his previous work by incorporating the recently released Crazy BYW (Boost You Wear) alongside the classic design of the Rivalry Hi model from the ’80s. The Crazy BYW, an updated version of Kobe Bryant’s KB8 signature model of the late ’90s will offer smooth suede and nubuck leather uppers, while the Rivalry Hi opts for premium full-grain leather. Both pairs are dressed in a rich color palette of gold, maroon and cream.

The lateral side of the Eric Emanuel x Adidas Crazy BYW. CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Eric Emanuel x Adidas Rivalry Hi. CREDIT: Adidas

Joining the kicks will be a selection of apparel pieces, including a jersey, warmup jackets, tearaway pants and more, ranging from $70-$130. The Rivalry Hi will retail for $180 with the Crazy BYW at a retail price of $200.

The styles sold out at last week’s pre-release on Emanuel’s web store, so expect the collection to sell out once again when the items become available for purchase this Friday on Adidas.com. Since teasing the upcoming collab at Emanuel’s pop-up shop in NYC in March, fans have been anxiously waiting for the release of the designer’s latest work with the sportswear giant.

