Crocs Just Got a Sock-Sandal Hybrid Makeover & More in a New Collab With Alife

Crocs continues to make 2018 the Year of the Crocs, taking comfort into new territory yet again with its latest collaboration. After pushing luxury with its $850 foam Balenciaga platforms and branching into influencer territory with Drew Barrymore’s Mommy-and-Me collection, the casual shoemaker is tapping lifestyle brand Alife for its next venture.

The Alife for Crocs collaboration takes the footwear company’s trademark clog silhouette and interprets it in three different ways: Art, Sport and Classic. Featuring three styles, the collection was inspired by New York City’s downtown culture while also incorporating current fashion trends, such as socks-with-sandals and logomania.

Alife for Crocs Sport clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

The Sport clog, which plays into the socks-with-sandals look, features affixed tube socks and a solid white base. Alife branding is placed on both the medial side and strap of the shoe, which will retail for $140.

Alife for Crocs Classic clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

For the Classic style, Alife chose a black and gray color combination that directly references the brand’s first T-shirt produced. In addition, the oversized logo on the shoe’s upper is a nod to the ’90s logo trend that is back in circulation, continuing the retro feel. The sandal sets the opening price point of the trio at $80.

“Crocs’ iconic clog has made a global impact, not only because of its unique design, but because it serves a functional purpose. At Alife, these are the brands that we strive to work with,” said Rob Cristofaro, Alife’s founder and creative director, in a press release.

Alife for Crocs Art clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

Rounding out the group — with the highest price point of $600 — is the Art clog, which fuses 3D innovation by way of printed Jibbitz. The miniature pieces are shaped like New York City icons such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge.

“The clog is a fashion misfit, which is why I think our collaboration points out that doing something you love is more important than following the latest trends,” Cristofaro said.

Alife for Crocs Art clog features 3D printed Jibbitz™. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alife

“Our iconic clog is tremendously versatile not only in terms of wearing occasions, but also design. In essence, it’s a blank slate that can fuel the latest conversations or inspire next-level innovations,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs’ senior VP of Global Product and Marketing.

“We’ve enjoyed seeing Rob and the Alife team reimagine the clog, and are eager to see it drive relevance with niche audiences around the world,” she added.

The collection is available starting June 14, exclusively at alifenewyork.com and in-store at Alife Rivington Club (158 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002) .

