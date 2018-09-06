Childish Gambino Announces Adidas Originals Partnership In Extended “Feels Like Summer” Video

Just when you thought Donald Glover, otherwise known as Childish Gambino, was done with surprising fans — the multihyphenate talent revealed via Instagram yesterday that he’s teamed up with Adidas Originals, with the official title of Brand Co-Creator.

After dropping a cameo-filled animated music video for his track “Feels Like Summer” earlier this week, in which other major players in the hip-hop industry like Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj appear, Glover shared a follow-up cartoon visual that unfolded as an Adidas commercial Wednesday.

The short film shows an animated Glover returning home after strolling around his neighborhood in the music video. Sitting on the bed, he removes his shoes to unveil an Adidas box with a pair of classic Three Stripe sneaks inside, which he of course, casually puts on.

Adidas Originals also took to Instagram to confirm the new partnership, sharing a post of the cartoon Glover holding up one of the kicks. “A collaboration without boundaries, welcome to the family,” the brand wrote.

“I believe it’s important not to feel like ideas are bound by specific guidelines and adidas Originals has given me the opportunity to create on my own terms. I’m looking forward to seeing what that leads to,” Glover said in a statement of the collab.

