Victoria Beckham Posts Photo of 7-Year Old Daughter Harper in Stilettos — and Gets Mixed Reactions on Instagram

Victoria Beckham loves her stilettos, and it appears that she is passing on her high heel obsession to daughter Harper.

Beckham posted a photo to her Instagram account yesterday showing the Beckhams posing with Gordon Ramsey and his family. While the image was meant as a birthday post for Gordon’s wife, Tana, many of Beckhams’ followers honed in on Harper’s shoes.

The 7-year-old is shown in the image wearing a red dress and high-heeled ankle-strap sandals as she gets a piggy-back ride from one of the Ramseys.

“These heels are blatantly not dress up heels, nor are they her mothers. They’ve been purposely designed and made for a little girl’s feet. Wrong,” one fan weighed in.

Others expressed concern that wearing stilettos at such a young age could lead to back problems later in life.

Still, other Instagram users wrote back in defense of the Beckhams’ choice to allow Harper to wear high heels, saying that she was probably wearing them as part of a dress-up game and not for an extended period of time.

“I just heard about this heel thing and I think it’s dumb. She’s a little girl wearing heels to a birthday party. It’s not like she’s wearing a mini skirt and a crop top with it. People need to lay off and let the little one have fun,” one user wrote.

“Which girl doesn’t love high heels at this age? We all wore mom’s high heels to play so why not have your own?” another commented.

Regardless, Beckham took to Instagram the next day to post another image of Harper — and in that picture, the elementary schooler was sporting flat rain boots.

