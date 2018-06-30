Suri Cruise Steps Out in On-Sale Adidas Sneakers

Suri Cruise appears to have a favorite pair of shoes — and they’re surprisingly affordable.

The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has been spotted twice in the past week wearing white Adidas Superstar sneakers with pale pink stripes.

Yesterday, Suri sported a T-shirt and gray miniskirt with the stylish sneakers as she stepped out with her nanny in New York. The tween wore her brunette locks down, with a barrette in her hair.

Suri Cruise in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Last weekend, Suri wore the kicks as she went to play in a New York park alongside her nanny and two dogs. She styled the shoes completely differently then, pairing them with a pink floral dress and navy zip-up cardigan. She accessorized with a giant pink hair bow as she gleefully played with her dogs.

The trendy sneakers — which first debuted as a basketball shoe in the late 1960s — retail for $55 and are now on sale at Kid’s Foot Locker for just $39.99, making them accessible when compared with the designer duds Suri often steps out in. The retro kicks feature a smooth leather upper with a breathable mesh lining. They feature a rubber shell toe for increased protection.

Although she is only a 12-year-old, Suri has been in the public eye for years, often twinning with her mom in kid-friendly styles like ballet flats and flat boots.

