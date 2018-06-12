This App Measures Your Child’s Feet Without a Trip to the Shoe Store

Kids’ feet grow fast, making it difficult for parents to keep up with their shoe size. But entrepreneurs Joseph Hei and Vivian Chiang have created a solution that will help families save time and avoid numerous trips to the shoe store.

Familiar faces in the children’s products world, Hei and Chiang are the creators of the high-end stroller brand Orbit Baby, which they founded in 2004 and sold in 2011 for $17.5 million. Their latest project, a mobile app called SpeedSmith, targets the kids’ shoe market. Available for Apple iPhones and iPads, the free app allows parents to digitally measure their child’s feet in just seconds.

Kids simply stand on a white piece of paper with their heel against a wall and, using a device’s built-in camera, the app will take 3-D measurements to determine the child’s size. While not the first of its kind, the patent pending SpeedSmith app is designed to work fast — because every parent knows it’s not easy to get kids to stand still for long.

Users can save profiles and sizes for multiple family members, and the app will track how fast the child’s feet grow over time. It will also send an alert when it’s time to measure the kid’s feet again.

SpeedSmith also is offering its own branded line of shoes for kids, which can be purchased through the app or via Speedsmith.co. The first release in the lineup is the limited-edition Forge 1.0, a style the company is billing as a lounge shoe. Tapping into the knitted-sneaker trend popularized by brands such as Yeezy and Nike, the $69 Forge 1.0 features an ultralightweight design incorporating a stretchy knit sports sock upper built on a rubber outsole detailed with pods for superior grip. The shoe’s responsive foam midsole is custom-blended to provide enhanced cushioning. The kicks ship for free and come packaged in a reusable zippered shoe bag.

SpeedSmith's Forge 1.0 sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To give back, SpeedSmith is partnering with industry nonprofit Soles4Souls. When kids outgrow their SpeedSmiths, the company will provide a prepaid shipping label for the shoes to be donated directly to Soles4Souls. Customers also have the option to make a monetary donation to the charity, which SpeedSmith will match.

