The Blazer was introduced as part of the “Queen” Collection this month but has yet to be released, while the similarly styled Air Max 97 unexpectedly dropped last week.
A year ago on Sept. 1, Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who goes by Olympia. Her birthday present? Custom Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Queen” sneakers.
Both the tennis champ and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh took to Instagram to share a snap of the infant-sized kicks, which are constructed with a gray suede upper and feature an enlarged Swoosh logo, a bright pink and purple gradient-inspired midsole and a neon zip tie.
This comes after Serena Williams beat sister Venus Williams in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday. She is slated to face off against Kaia Kanepi today in the tournament’s fourth round.
