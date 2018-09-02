A year ago on Sept. 1, Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who goes by Olympia. Her birthday present? Custom Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Queen” sneakers.

Both the tennis champ and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh took to Instagram to share a snap of the infant-sized kicks, which are constructed with a gray suede upper and feature an enlarged Swoosh logo, a bright pink and purple gradient-inspired midsole and a neon zip tie.

Thank you ❤️@virgilabloh @nike @off____white A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 1, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

The Blazer was introduced as part of the “Queen” Collection this month but has yet to be released, while the similarly styled Air Max 97 unexpectedly dropped last week.

“With Serena, we have one of our generation’s most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse. I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis. What I love about tennis is the gracefulness. It’s an aggressive and powerful game, but it takes touch and finesse. So the dress is feminine but combines her aggression,” Abloh said of working with the tennis icon.

This comes after Serena Williams beat sister Venus Williams in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday. She is slated to face off against Kaia Kanepi today in the tournament’s fourth round.

