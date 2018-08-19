Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter Just Realized Minnie Mouse Is On Her Shoes — And It’s the Cutest Thing

Ryan Reynolds holds onto his daughter Inez while out in NYC Saturday.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s adorable daughters James and Inez made their debut two years ago when the “Deadpool” actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the time, Inez was just an infant so James stole the show, but yesterday, the towheaded 1-year-old was captured looking cute-as-can-be while on a stroll with Reynolds in New York City. And, the paparazzi caught what appears to be the exact moment she realized that Minnie Mouse was displayed on her shoes.

Ryan Reynolds holding his 1-year-old daughter Inez' hand in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The sweet father-daughter-duo were captured walking hand-in-hand with Inez dressed in a floral top paired with coral polka dot shorts and red Minnie Mouse-stamped Mary Janes. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Canadian looked handsome in a navy and red printed button-up shirt, gray khaki pants and classic white Converse Chuck Taylors, his proven go-to kicks through the years. A black baseball cap and black-rimmed specs completed his casual look.

Inez Reynolds wearing Minnie Mouse shoes. CREDIT: Splash

One particular moment shows Reynolds leaning down to Inez’ level while they both point at her adorable Disney-themed shoes. You can almost hear the doting dad say “yes, that’s Minnie Mouse” just by looking at the photos. Simply too cute.

Ryan Reynolds seems to point out Minnie Mouse on Inez' shoes. CREDIT: Splash

