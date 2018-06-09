Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show at Trooping the Colour

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have had their fair share of adorable moments, and the cuteness continued today as the pair stood alongside family on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Trooping the Colour parade.

Princess Charlotte wore a pastel blue smocked dress, which she paired with cherry red Mary-Janes. The princess — who has earned recognition in the past for her waves and curtsies — frequently wears Mary-Janes and wore custom Aquazzura shoes in a bright white at uncle Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May.

Princess Charlotte in Kate Middleton's arms. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her older brother, Prince George, sported a white collared shirt and shorts. The prince looked on at the parade with delight as he chatted with second cousin Savannah Phillips, granddaughter of Princess Anne, who wore a pink and white floral dress.

Savannah Phillips chats with Prince George. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Although Prince George’s footwear was not visible over the balcony wall, the 4-year-old — who is third in line for the throne — often wears penny loafers and moccasins.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a younger brother, Prince Louis, who was born in April. But the newborn was not present at Trooping the Colour today.

The children’s mother, Kate Middleton, sported a new Alexander McQueen dress in a pastel blue today, completing her look with a flower-trimmed hat. Their father, Prince William, wore military garb, as did Prince Harry and Prince Charles.

Want more?

A Look at the Adorable Bridesmaids and Pageboys Accompanying Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

The Royal Hand-Me-Downs You Might Have Missed in New Photos of Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte