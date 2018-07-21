Prince Charles Is Selling This Baby Shoe Decoration in Honor of Prince Louis

Fans of the royal family can purchase teensy shoes commemorating Prince Louis’ birth — courtesy of his grandfather.

On the site for the Highgrove Royal Gardens, his personal estate, Prince Charles is selling a gold baby shoe decoration in honor of the family’s newest addition.

Emblazoned with the words “Royal Baby 2018,” the cotton velvet shoes are handcrafted by master embroiderers in India and feature elaborate Zardozi embroidery, originally used to adorn royal finery. The teensy shoes feature faux pearl and sequin detailing and come with a cord for hanging as a decoration.

Royal baby shoe decoration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Highgrove Gardens

They retail for $15.70, with proceeds going toward The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation, a grant-making charity that supports a range of causes and projects.

Although Prince Louis was born in April, the shoes are new to sale on the Highgrove Gardens’ site, aligning with the baby’s christening earlier this month.

In addition to the shoes, Highgrove Gardens’ website sells other Prince Louis commemorative gear, including a christening rattle, a teddy bear and pillbox. Buckingham Palace has also commissioned a range of souvenirs for fans of the royal family to purchase — including a gold embellished pram with faux pearl detailing and “Royal Baby 2018” stitched on the back that neatly matches the shoes.

