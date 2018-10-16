Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Welcome a Baby Boy

Days after attending Princess Eugenie’s star-studded royal wedding in England and looking as though she were ready to pop, Pippa Middleton has given birth to her first child.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister and husband James Matthews welcomed a baby boy Monday afternoon, 1:58 p.m. local time, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz., People confirmed. “Everyone is delighted, and mother and baby are doing well,” a rep for Middleton told the publication.

Photographers captured Matthews running into the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place Kate Middleton gave birth to each of her three children — yesterday carrying a tan tote bag and sporting jeans with brown lace-up shoes.

James Matthews is seen arriving at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital as Pippa Middleton gives birth. CREDIT: Splash

Coincidentally, while the 35-year-old British author-slash-socialite was giving birth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ newborn son joins Prince William and Kate’s three children, 5-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 5-month-old Prince Louis. The new addition to the family makes the duchess, 36, an aunt for the first time.

Pippa Middleton with James Matthews (L) and brother James Middleton at Princess Eugenie’s wedding Friday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, 41, said “I do” a year ago on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

