Merrell’s New Bare Steps Collection Helps Toddlers Master Walking

Merrell's new Bare Steps collection is designed for toddlers learning to walk.

Wolverine Worldwide’s kids’ division has been busy. On the heels of the launch of a toddler collection under its Hush Puppies brand, the Waltham, Mass.-based company has now announced a new offering from outdoor label Merrell.

Designed to promote healthy foot development for early walkers, the new Bare Steps line features shoes designed to mimic the natural shape of a child’s foot, enabling better traction. Merrell’s M Select Grip rubber outsole multi-directional grooves on the soles provide greater flexibility as well as a barefoot feel, while a wider toe box gives little feet more room to grow.

A raspberry colored mid-cut boot for girls. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A sporty sneaker style for girls. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Even better: The shoes are eco-friendly, made with a minimum of 45 percent recycled materials. Styles for boys and girls include a boot and casual sneaker, available in sizes 4 to 10 and in both medium and wide widths.

“In designing the Bare Steps collection, we focused on creating a shoe specifically for tiny explorers that provides superior support and comfort regardless of where their growing feet take them,” said Bornie Del Priore, president of Wolverine Worldwide’s Kids Group. “The design mirrors the natural shape of a child’s foot while offering stable traction and wiggle room for toes. For the styling of these shoes, we took inspiration straight from adventures on the trail.”

A Velcro-strap boot for boys. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A boys’ sneaker detailed with a fun graphic print. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Priced from $46 to $48, the Bare Steps line is available on Merrell’s website and at selected retailers nationwide.

