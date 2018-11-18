Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Learns New Words While Wearing Teensy Off-White x Nike Sneakers

Kylie Jenner may be an Adidas ambassador, but that doesn’t mean her daughter is limited to wearing kicks from the label.

The reality star shared a video of herself teaching her baby, Stormi Webster, new words to Instagram today.

In the video, the tot is clad in a pair of teensy sneakers from Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Nike. Stormi’s kicks are the Off-White x Nike Air Jordans, which won FN’s Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2017.

Stormi’s adorable sneakers were paired with a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The pants paid tribute to her father, hip-hop star Travis Scott. Stormi’s sweats read “Astroworld” in honor of her dad’s latest album and current North American tour.

While Jenner was not visible in the video, the makeup mogul shared an additional photo of her and Stormi to her Instagram grid. In the mirror selfie, the 21-year-old wears a black leathery jumpsuit as she clutches the baby. She completes the look with hoop earrings and a few rings.

“Ugh i love you so much. a living breathing piece of my heart,” Jenner captioned the image, adding a black heart emoji.

Yesterday, Jenner shared a series of shots to Instagram congratulating Scott on his upcoming tour. In the pictures, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper gives his baby, who is clad in the same gray sweats and Off-White x Nike sneakers, a sweet kiss.

