Kristen Bell and Daughters Are Adorable Triplets in Head-to-Toe Denim and Work Boots

While Kristen Bell speaks often of her daughters in interviews, the star rarely shares pictures of them to her social media accounts.

But Bell and husband Dax Shepard shared a very sweet photo of the “Veronica Mars” actress and their two girls, 5-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta.

Taken from behind, the image shows Bell and the girls staring at a beige and white vintage car. All three wear denim-on-denim outfits, with Bell and Lincoln clad in medium-wash jumpsuits and Delta wearing a lightwash button-down shirt and jeans.

For footwear, all three sport floral-print workboots. Bell’s are mostly black, while the girls’ are multi-colored.

The matching also extends to the hair: Bell and Lincoln wear their hair in buns with scrunchies, while Delta wears her locks down.

Shepard shared the image of his family on his Instagram account, captioning the shot: “Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon. @jaylenosgarage would be SOOO thrilled :)”

Bell re-posted the photo to her own profile.

When sharing images of their girls, Bell and Shepard tend to choose shots taken from behind or take precautions to blur out the youngsters’ faces.

In a Dec. 10 post on the social media platform of the family posing in front of their Christmas tree, Shepard obscured the girls’ faces with drawings of flowers.

