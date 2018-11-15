Koio Is Now Making Teeny-Tiny Versions of Its Trendy Sneakers for Babies

Koio is doing a little downsizing. The New York-based luxury sneaker brand has introduced a collection of teeny-tiny baby styles just in time for the holiday season.

Available in sizes 2 (newborn to 6 months) and 4 (6 months to 12 months), the lineup features four designs: a high-top in both a sky blue and dark gray version, and a low-top silhouette in pale pink and white. Like the brand’s adult shoes, the kids’ kicks are produced in Italy’s famed Le Marche shoemaking region using premium Vitello calf leathers and suedes. All four sneakers are priced at $78 and available now from Koio’s website and retail stores.

Koio’s new baby sneaker offering includes low-top and high-top silhouettes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

“It was important to us as we thought about expanding the brand to bring the values of world-class craftsmanship to the little people who need comfort and care the most. We are thrilled to be working with Italy’s highest-quality manufacturer of baby shoes to help us bring this vision to life,” said Johannes Quodt, who co-founded Koio with Chris Wichert. “Baby Koios are a natural continuation of our mission to inspire people, now from infancy, to live an unconventional, passionate and fulfilled life.”

Launched in 2015, Koio has quickly made a name for itself in the crowded sneaker space through standout product and buzzy collaborations with such unexpected partners as tattoo artist JonBoy, surfer Quincy Davis, ceramist Ben Medansky, ballet dancer James Whiteside and even HBO’s “Game of Thrones” TV series. Last month, the brand expanded its retail footprint with concept stores in Venice, Italy, and Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, joining locations in New York and Los Angeles.

A look inside Koio’s Chicago flagship store. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

“As we continue to rapidly expand our physical presence, we’re seeking out cities with a creative, inventive energy that really resonates with the risk-taking spirit at the core of our brand,” Wichert noted.

Want more?

A Peek Inside Koio’s New Flagship Store in Chicago

Koio Opens Luxurious Storefront in New York City

How to Get the Exclusive Koio x ‘Game of Thrones’ Kingslayer Sneakers=