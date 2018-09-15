Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Group Photo of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies

Kim Kardashian posted the sweetest photo of the three newest additions to the Kardashian-Jenner family — and the internet’s collective heart is melting.

The adorable image shows Kim’s youngest daughter, Chicago, situated alongside cousins True Thompson and Stormi West.

Chicago is pictured in a black T-shirt and a pair of distressed denim shorts as she clutches a stuffed animal. True, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, wears a little pink floral dress as she sits in a gray floor seat.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi, sports a white romper with black stripe detailing, which she pairs with teensy Nike sneakers. Jenner’s decision to dress her baby in the white Velcro-strapped sneakers is an interesting one, as the makeup mogul is herself a newly minted Adidas ambassador.

While the Kardashian-Jenner moms have posted plenty of photos of their darling daughters, this is the first picture showing all three hanging out together.

Taking to Instagram to share the cute snap, Kim captioned the picture simply, “💕 The Triplets 💕,” pointing to the closeness in age of the cousins (Chicago was born in January, Stormi in February and True in April). The photo has racked up over 6 million likes as of press time.

Both True and Stormi are their mothers’ first children, while Chicago has two older siblings, North and Saint. The Kardashian-Jenners frequently take to Instagram to share solo snaps of their kids.

