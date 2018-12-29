Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Snuggles With Cousin Chicago West in Wintry Ensemble

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have baby daughters who are only a few months apart — and it seems the cousins already have a special connection.

Khloé took to Instagram today to share a photo of her baby, True Thompson, snuggling with cousin Chicago West.

In the image, True — who Khloé shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson — wears a white tunic top and leggings. The 8-month-old wears brown lace-up snow boots with rubber soles. She completes her look with a white beanie with an adorable pom-pom on the top.

Meanwhile, Chicago, daughter of Kim and husband Kanye West, sports a blue-gray cardigan with matching bottoms. The 11-month-old tot wears a pale blue hat. She is shoeless in the snap, wearing only gray socks on her feet.

“I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking!,” Khloé captioned the sweet image. “Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down.”

In the first five hours since it was posted, Khloé’s photo has racked up more than 2.6 million likes.

While Kim hasn’t shared any snaps of the infants today, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star shared a picture of her full family — her and West with 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and baby Chicago — two days ago. From the Christmas Eve party at her Calabasas, Calif. home, the photo shows Kim in a white dress and strappy sandals, while the kids and West all sport black.