Hush Puppies Debuts New Paw-Flex Technology for Toddlers

Hush Puppies turned to its canine friends for creative inspiration for its latest kids’ offering. The Waltham, Mass.-based brand has introduced a collection of toddler shoes featuring Paw-Flex, a patented new multidirectional technology designed to provide young children with just the right amount of flexibility and stability as they learn to walk.

The shoes are built with Paw-Grip bottoms that enable ground contact for enhanced traction, as well as memory foam footbeds with contoured “pup-cup” heel cradles to deliver all-day comfort. They also feature convenient hook-and-loop closures that make the shoes easy for little hands to get them on and off.

A rose-gold Mary Jane shoe for girls. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A skate-inspired sneaker for boys. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“Toddlers not only need flexible footwear that helps them feel the ground as they walk and run, but also comfortable shoes that accommodate their growing, active feet,” said Kate Cox, VP of kids’ product. “With the Paw-Flex collection, our goal was to design shoes that are both functional and stylish to assign with current trends.”

The Paw-Flex offering includes a high-top sneaker and a classic Mary Jane shoe, among several other fashion-casual styles for boys and girls. Available in sizes 4 to 10 and both medium and wide widths, the shoes are priced from $48 to $50. Shop the collection at Hushpuppies.com, as well as at selected U.S. retailers.

Want more?

Hush Puppies Taps Greg Tunney as Division President

This Sandal Line Lets You Create Dozens of Custom Styles for Kids

Ballet Flats Favorite Rothy’s Is Now Making Mini-Me Shoes for Girls