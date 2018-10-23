Freshly Picked Is Now Making Trendy Clothing for Kids

Freshly Picked has debuted its first clothing collection.

Footwear favorite Freshly Picked is going head to toe with the launch of its first clothing collection.

Available to shop now on the Utah-based brand’s website, the gender-neutral collection features a colorful mix of knit graphic tees ($38), crew-neck sweatshirts ($50), dresses ($50) and jogging pants ($40). The tops feature sassy messages such as “Mom’s Fave,” “Fresh,” “Happy Thoughts,” “Awesomesauce” and “High Five.”

A horseshoe-print dress from the new clothing collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Colorful graphic T-shirts are also part of the offering. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

All of the pieces are made from cozy, ultrasoft cotton French terry fabrics, ideal for everyday play. Sizes range from 1 to 5. Freshly Picked plans to release new and limited-edition apparel looks periodically as part of its exclusive membership program, The Fringe.

Launched in March, The Fringe costs just $10 per month and gives shoppers access to a series of special membership perks, including a $10 monthly shopping credit (that never expires), 20 percent off the entire website at all times;, free shipping with no minimum purchase requirement, exclusive pre-access to select new releases and promotions, and much more.

Freshly Picked’s new clothing designs are available in sizes 1 to 5. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

In addition to the apparel, Freshly Picked has debuted yet another new sneaker style, a sleek leather high-top detailed with a back pull tab and stretchy elastic laces for easy on and easy off. Priced at $75, the kicks come in four fresh colors: cherry, ebony, platinum and white. The brand’s sneaker lineup, introduced in August, also includes a slip-on and a fringed lace-up moc style.

High-top styles are now part of the brand’s sneaker offering. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

