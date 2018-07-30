Freshly Picked Is Having a Total Princess Moment With Its Latest Disney Baby Capsule

Freshly Picked has released a new round of Disney Baby shoes — and this time, they’re princess-powered.

Part of its ongoing collaboration with the kids’ entertainment giant, the Utah-based brand is now offering a capsule of leather moccasin styles featuring colorful depictions of the classic princess characters Cinderella, Ariel and Belle.

Freshly Picked's latest Disney styles celebrate the entertainment brand's iconic princesses. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Each of the three princesses has a style devoted exclusively to her, while a fourth shoe showcases a series of them including Snow White and Sleeping Beauty. Available in sizes 1 to 7, the soft-sole shoes are detailed with a scalloped trim around the ankle and a bow across the toe.

All of the designs retail for $65 a pair on Freshlypicked.com.

A yellow and gold style inspired by Belle from "Beauty and the Beast." CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A red and blue style featuring Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A white and silver style inspired by "Cinderella." CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Known for its highly coveted collabs — which often result in blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sellouts — Freshly Picked kicked off its partnership with Disney in November 2017. So far, the footwear label has given the fashion treatment to such favorites as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh and the Incredibles (just in time for the release of the superhero franchise’s much-anticipated sequel last month).

Freshly Picked also continues to expand its core assortment to give its customers more wardrobe options. The latest style to join the lineup is the Mini Sole Ballet Flat, featuring a classic round-toe silhouette with a flexible elasticized strap across the instep. It’s built on a durable rubber bottom suitable for new walkers, sizes 3 to 7. Priced at $65, the shoe comes in a palette of sophisticated colors including blush pink, white, platinum and rose gold.

Freshly Picked's new Mini Sole Ballet Flat in rose gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

