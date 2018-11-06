Eva Chen’s Janie and Jack Collaboration Brings to Life the Adorable Fashions From Her Children’s Book

San Francisco-based kids’ brand Janie and Jack has teamed up with Eva Chen to bring to life the pages of the fashion influencer’s whimsical new children’s book through a special capsule of clothing and shoes.

Chen — whose charmingly illustrated book “Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes” debuted today — collaborated with Janie and Jack on a series of gender-neutral designs for babies, toddlers and kids up to age 12.

Spanning more than 30 pieces, the colorful and eclectic collection includes such stylish looks as a blue-and-white striped faux-fur coat, an embroidered floral dress, a red bandana-print bomber jacket, a shimmery tulle shirt and galaxy-print leggings. Three coordinating looks for women will also launch later this month.

Eva Chen and her two young children model looks from her new Janie and Jack capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The looks are pulled straight from the pages of Chen’s illustrated children’s book. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Several shoe looks also are featured in the capsule, among them gold metallic ballet flats with ribbon laces, glittery slip-on sneakers and slide sandals decorated with a bouquet of ribbon rosettes. Priced from $49 to $62, the styles are directly translated from the book, which spins the tale of one young girl’s fantastical journey through time as she steps into the shoes of famous female icons, including Frida Kahlo, Cleopatra, Marie Curie, Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Anna Wintour, Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga.

There is also a pair of plain white canvas kicks ($42) that come with a set of Crayola markers so kids can create their own custom designs inspired by the book.

The shoe lineup includes these flower slides inspired by Frida Kahlo. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A pair of gold ballet flats from the collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Chen shared her excitement about the collection on Instagram, posting a photo of her son, Tao, wearing the bandana-print jacket, while she modeled the striped faux-fur coat that will be made in adult sizes.

“I’m honored that my first turn as a designer was with Janie and Jack to bring the looks of the female icons in the book to life. The toughest fashion critic in the world — my 4-year-old daughter — has already given her stamp of approval on the collection,” Chen said in a statement, adding that she wrote her book to inspire and empower “the next generation of she-roes.”

Chen’s Janie and Jack collection is inspired by her new children’s book. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To celebrate the collaboration, Janie and Jack will host in-store events in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout November, during which Chen will host a special book reading and meet-and-greet with shoppers. The collection is available to shop now at Janie and Jack and Saks Fifth Avenue stores, as well as on Janie and Jack’s website.

