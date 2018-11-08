Christian Louboutin’s New Baby Shoes Are the Perfect Holiday Gift

Following the success last year of Christian Louboutin’s first-ever baby shoe in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, the legendary French shoe designer is launching a limited-edition capsule of footwear for little ones.

The exclusive collection will consist of one style in one size with three fun design options. The Mary Jane baby booties feature prints and patterns found in Louboutin’s spring ’19 collections for men and women.

Christian Louboutin’s exclusive capsule collection for babies. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Available in size 18 (for infants age 6-9 months), each shoe boasts a luxe satin upper, a tiny hand-made bow detail and the label’s signature red sole. One style comes in a vibrant solid red while the two others feature graphic prints.

Christian Louboutin’s Mary Jane-inspired baby shoes featuring a rainbow graphic print. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Each pair retails for $250 USD and will be available exclusively via Christianlouboutin.com starting Nov 14. The brand is producing only 600 pairs to be distributed worldwide, so if you’re coveting these adorable baby shoes, you’ll want to move fast, especially since they make the perfect holiday gift.

Christian Louboutin’s red satin baby shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Louboutin’s first baby shoe with longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow, which debuted this time last year, was also a Mary Jane silhouette. The sweet look came in pink and blue satin versions, as well as a gold Nappa Laminato iteration.

Louboutin’s black and white graphic print baby shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

