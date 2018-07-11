Check Out the New FN!

Steve Madden Brand Ambassador Cardi B Gives Birth to First Baby — a Girl!

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
moschino, jeremy scott, cardi b, 2018 met gala red carpet
Cardi B wearing Moschino at the 2018 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Congratulations to new parents Cardi B and Offset.

The rap stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus, yesterday. The 25-year-old “I Like It” hitmaker announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday with a nude maternity photo in which she’s surrounded by flowers.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

This marks Cardi’s first child and the fourth for Offset (birth name Kiari Cephus), who has three children from previous relationships. This comes just two weeks after the Steve Madden ambassador revealed that she and the 26-year-old Migos rapper got hitched in secret this past September.

super bowl, cardi b, offset, balenciaga
Cardi and Offset attend Maxim's Super Bowl party.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“Well now since you lil [nosy] f**ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she tweeted on June 25.

Moreover, following months of rumors swirling, Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump during her performance as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

cardi b, offset, new york fashion week, prabal gurung
Cardi B and Offset.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It isn’t exactly a secret that the new mom was expecting a daughter, as she has continuously referred to the baby as “she” throughout her pregnancy on social media as well as during her pre-Met Gala interview with The New York Times.

Want more?

Cardi B Wears Killer Velvet Swarovski Thigh-High Boots in New ‘Be Careful’ Music Video

Cardi B Shows Off Denim on Denim ‘Billie Jean’ Look & Princess Diana Tee at Broccoli Fest

Pregnant Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez Slay the Stage at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad