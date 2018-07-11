Steve Madden Brand Ambassador Cardi B Gives Birth to First Baby — a Girl!

Congratulations to new parents Cardi B and Offset.

The rap stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus, yesterday. The 25-year-old “I Like It” hitmaker announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday with a nude maternity photo in which she’s surrounded by flowers.

This marks Cardi’s first child and the fourth for Offset (birth name Kiari Cephus), who has three children from previous relationships. This comes just two weeks after the Steve Madden ambassador revealed that she and the 26-year-old Migos rapper got hitched in secret this past September.

Cardi and Offset attend Maxim's Super Bowl party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“Well now since you lil [nosy] f**ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she tweeted on June 25.

Moreover, following months of rumors swirling, Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump during her performance as musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

It isn’t exactly a secret that the new mom was expecting a daughter, as she has continuously referred to the baby as “she” throughout her pregnancy on social media as well as during her pre-Met Gala interview with The New York Times.

