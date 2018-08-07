This Sandal Line Lets You Create Dozens of Custom Styles for Kids

Like mother, like daughter.

Cambiami, a California-based maker of women’s shoes, is introducing its first girls’ collection, featuring mini versions of its popular interchangeable sandals. The new Cambi Kids — set to debut for the cruise ’19 season — focuses on the label’s signature thong style (available in seven footbed colors), which can be customized with more than 20 snap-on strap designs to produce as many as 100 possible combinations. Strap options include leopard print, cork, glitter and laser-cut motifs.

A leopard-print style from Cambiami's new kids' collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A laser-cut design for girls. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Cambiami's sandals can be customized by changing out the straps. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The versatile sandals will retail for $38, and additional straps can be purchased for $14, giving girls a fun and affordable way to expand their footwear wardrobe. Cambiami is also offering kids a basic flip-flop, as well as a version with adjustable ankle straps, both priced at $30.

Cambiami's kids' collection also includes basic flip-flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Cambiami (Italian for “change me”) was founded in 2014 by designer Diane Licht, who set out to combine her passion for shoes and traveling and create a better way for women to quickly and affordably change their outfit without running out of space in their suitcase. Inspired by her own vacation to Greece, for which she packed 10 pairs of sandals for a 12-day stay, Licht dreamed up the idea for customizable sandals, featuring a footbed base and fashion straps that snap on and off.

Cambiami’s complete collection, which also includes wedges for women, can be seen on the brand’s website.

