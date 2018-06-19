Zara and Mike Tindall Welcome Baby Girl, Queen Elizabeth’s Seventh Great-Grandchild

Britain’s royal family has yet another happy occasion to celebrate.
Zara Tindall, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and the daughter of Princess Anne, has welcomed her second child, a girl, with her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall. The baby — whose name has yet to be announced — was born yesterday at the Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire, weighing in at 9 pounds, 3 ounces, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace. She is the queen’s seventh great-grandchild and 19th in line to the throne. The Tindalls also have a 4-year-old daughter, Mia Grace, born in 2014.
The baby’s arrival is another highlight in a remarkably busy year for the royal family, with the birth of Prince Louis in April, the wedding last month of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Prince of Wales’ milestone 70th birthday.
When it comes to style, the new Tindall baby has quite the role model in big sister Mia. Though she is not photographed as often as her more famous Windsor cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the precocious 4-year-old always manages to capture the spotlight. She famously stole the show in 2016 when a series of photographs celebrating the queen’s 90th birthday were released to the world. In a portrait featuring some of the queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mia was seen clutching her great-grandmother’s Launer handbag in an adorably unscripted moment.
The Tindall family declined royal titles and have chosen to live a very low-key life away from the limelight. Unlike her cousins, Mia is free to dress much more casually, wearing typical kids’ play clothing such as jeans and graphic T-shirts, leggings and knit dresses. Last year, she was spotted several times in a colorful pair of Wellies.
During a charity polo match last year, Mia brought out a lighter side of her cousin, Prince William, as the two chased each other around the grounds. Both wore colorful sneakers for the occasion — forest-green Nikes for William and navy-blue kicks for Mia.
